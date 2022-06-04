3 reasons why Sheffield United must win transfer tussle for Chelsea player

Sheffield United are expected to be busy in the market this summer as Paul Heckingbottom looks to build a team that can push for promotion next season.

The former Barnsley chief has done a fine job since taking over at Bramall Lane, taking the Blades to the play-offs after succeeding Slavisa Jokanovic.

What made that so impressive was that he essentially worked with what he had, so there will be an excitement that he can bring better results with his own players.

And, one man who could arrive in Yorkshire if Jake Clarke-Salter, with reports claiming the Blades will rival Coventry for the Chelsea defender.

Here we outline THREE reasons why they must do all they can to win the race for the England youth international’s signature…

He will bring a balance to the team

You would expect Heckingbottom to continue with the back three that has worked so well and that’s a formation that could bring the best out of Clarke-Salter.

A left-footed defender, he would be ideally suited to play on the left of the three, where is capable of driving out with the ball and also dealing with attackers in wide areas.

So, he could slot in easily to make a positive impact for the Blades.

He’s got good experience

Even though he has understandably struggled to feature for Chelsea over the years, Clarke-Salter has still got a lot of experience.

He has had loan spells with Sunderland, Birmingham and Coventry, among others, so knows all about what’s required at this level and will be desperate to make his mark away from Stamford Bridge at a permanent home.

He is a bargain

Finally, it would be a smart deal for the Blades as Clarke-Salter is going to be available on a free transfer when his deal expires.

We know they aren’t going to be splashing the cash this summer, so it’s about identifying bargains to improve the squad, and this fits the bill on that front.

At 24, the defender could be a long-term answer and if he fulfils his potential, it could turn out to be a very shrewd move.