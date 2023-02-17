3 reasons why Sheffield United must do all they can to win transfer battle for defender

Sheffield United are among the clubs chasing Motherwell right-back Max Johnson who is out of contract in the summer.

The 19-year-old has managed to force his way into the side of the Scottish Premiership side recently and he got his first goal for the side in the crucial win over St. Mirren in the week.

However, there are doubts about his long-term future as the Daily Record have revealed the Blades will rival Luton and Preston in trying to sign the teenager.

Despite his contract situation, Johnson wouldn’t be available on a free in the summer due to his age but a small six-figure compensation would only need to be paid.

And, here we outline THREE reasons why Sheffield United must do all they can to win the race for the defender…

He’s a potential bargain

As mentioned, the fee required to bring Johnston in would be a small one by modern standards, so you’d have to say it’s a potential bargain.

This is a player who has shown he has talent and one that is playing at a decent level now and he’s also represented Scotland’s U21 side. So, to get him in for a cut-price would be a coup and it could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business for the Blades.

Even if he doesn’t become a regular at Bramall Lane in the years to come, he could be sold on for a profit.

Have any of these 25 ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 James Beattie Yes No

He’d be a long-term addition

At 19, Johnston is a signing for the future and if he develops how some think he could, then he has the ability to contribute for the Yorkshire side for the next decade and beyond.

It’s always important to focus on the here and now but key figures at Sheffield United must think long-term and even if they have to wait for Johnston to make his mark, he could become an important player in the years to come.

He suits their style

Finally, for those who haven’t seen Johnston play, he is someone who would thrive as a wing-back in the Blades’ system.

He has shown himself to be a good defender and he has the energy to get forward, and he has played as a wide midfielder, a full-back and a wing-back in his short career so far.

That tactical flexibility is impressive and means he should be ideally suited to the current setup.