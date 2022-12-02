3 reasons why Sheffield United hierarchy must listen to Paul Heckingbottom’s January transfer warning

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has made it clear that the club should not sell Iliman Ndiaye in the January transfer window.

The attacker has been excellent for the Blades this season, scoring nine goals in 21 games to help the side to second in the table. And, he has impressed at the World Cup with Senegal, helping the African side to a last 16 tie against England on Sunday, where Ndiaye is expected to start.

Therefore, interest in the player, who has 18 month left on his deal at Bramall Lane, feels inevitable heading into the New Year but Heckingbottom told the hierarchy that they must not cash in.

Whilst you could argue that it makes sense to get as much money as you can for the player, here we outline THREE reasons why the board must listen to the manager and keep Ndiaye for this season at least…

It will harm their promotion push

We’ll start with the obvious one. Ndiaye is an outstanding player and whilst the Blades have a good squad, he is the one individual who is capable of moments of magic.

So, there’s no getting away from the fact that if he does leave, Sheffield United will be weaker.

We know how much promotion is worth, so unless a truly ridiculous offer comes in it will not be worth losing a massive player for the run-in, as Heckingbottom’s men look well positioned to return to the top-flight.

It sends out the wrong message

Given the Blades’ position, there should be a lot of optimism at the club and an excitement about where they are heading under Heckingbottom.

Even though one sale doesn’t change everything, it would seriously bring the mood down around Bramall Lane.

As well as that, the window will be about adding a bit of quality to help the side over the line but better players may be reluctant to join if Ndiaye departs as it could be seen as a lack of ambition.

It could cause tension at the club

Finally, this update has perfectly outlined how Heckingbottom feels about the situation, so it’s fair to say that he wouldn’t be at all pleased if Ndiaye was sold in January.

The board at Bramall Lane need to do all they can to keep the boss happy and all at the club should be pulling in the same direction.

If they overruled Heckingbottom on such an important issue it would bring plenty of questions.