3 reasons why Sheffield Wednesday moving for 29-y/o transfer target would make no sense

Sheffield Wednesday have had a mixed start to the season, although they are only five points away from the play-off places.

The mission for Darren Moore will be to get the team promoted, but the first months have shown there is plenty of work to do on that front.

Therefore, further new signings may be required, and it has been suggested that free agent Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is someone the Owls are considering.

The 29-year-old is without a club after leaving Middlesbrough in the summer and with the wide man boasting plenty of Championship and even Premier League experience, he would appear to be a coup for any League One side.

However, we outline THREE reasons why moving for the ex-Cardiff man would make little sense…

They don’t need another winger

Firstly, it’s not an area that the Owls need to strengthen.

The lack of minutes for Theo Corbeanu has been baffling, with the on-loan Wolves man surely deserving of more opportunities. When you throw in the other options that Moore has for the wide positions, he is spoilt for choice.

So, whilst Mendez-Laing does have quality, Wednesday are well-stocked in his best positions.

He doesn’t suit the formation

Following on from that, it’s surprising that Moore has been so keen to bring in natural wide men when he is going with a 3-5-2 formation.

That means if Mendez-Laing does sign, unless there is a tactical switch, then he would either play as a forward or a wing-back. Clearly, that’s not his best positions, so if Moore wants players for those positions, he should target specialists.

He would take time to get ready

Finally, any potential benefit of moving for Mendez-Laing now is that he’s a free agent so can be signed immediately.

But, he hasn’t played a competitive game since the start of April, so he’s going to take a lot of time to get up to speed, so the Owls may as well wait until the January window where they will have a bigger range of options to choose from.