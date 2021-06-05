3 reasons why securing transfer agreement for Liverpool player would be major coup for Cardiff City

It’s set to be a busy summer at Cardiff City as boss Mick McCarthy looks to reshape the squad in what his first pre-season in charge.

Given the financial situation at the club, the experienced manager knows that he won’t be able to spend significant sums on new recruits, so he could turn to the loan market.

And, one man who could arrive on a temporary basis is Neco Williams. TEAMtalk have revealed that the Bluebirds are one of a host of clubs interested in the full-back.

Doing a deal for the Welsh international won’t be easy considering there is Premier League interest and here we outline THREE reasons why this would be a major coup if Cardiff could pull it off…

He has real quality

Firstly, it would be a major signing because Williams has real quality. You don’t play for Liverpool or get in your national team at such a young age if you don’t have talent.

His main attribute is his ability on the ball, so he could be ideally suited to the wing-back role if McCarthy persists with a back three moving forward.

He has top level experience

Following on from that, Cardiff would be getting a player who has played at a high level, even though he’s only 20-years-old.

Williams has played in the Premier League for the Reds, which brings huge pressure, in the Champions League and he will feature for Wales at Euro 2020. Having someone with that experience under his belt should help the squad as they try to push for promotion.

It sends out a message to other targets

Finally, it shows that Cardiff mean business.

If they could see of competition from Premier League sides for the player, it proves he is on board with what the club are trying to achieve. In turn, other players will want to be a part of it, so it would have a positive knock-on effect.