3 reasons why securing deal for 22-y/o would be smart business from West Brom

West Brom have had a brilliant season so far and they will expect to win promotion when the Championship season resumes on Saturday.

Whilst the immediate focus is on returning to the Premier League, the recruitment team at The Hawthorns will have used the past few months to identify players who may join if Albion go up.

And, it appears as though Wigan left-back Antonee Robinson is a target, after reporter Alan Nixon revealed that there is a ‘big chance’ he will join the Baggies – providing they are promoted.

The USA international almost joined AC Milan in January, so he is a highly-rated player and here we outline THREE reasons why he would be a smart signing by West Brom…

It is an area they need to improve

Even though Albion have two good left-backs for the Championship, in Kieran Gibbs and Conor Townsend, there are doubts about both in the Premier League.

For Townsend, he is unproven at that level and some may feel he isn’t up to it, whereas Gibbs has struggled with injuries regularly in his career. So, if they want a reliable left-back then Robinson could be the answer.

He is a long-term solution

At just 22, Robinson could thrive at Albion for over the next decade.

The club need to try to identify players who are young and have room to improve and Robinson fits into that category. More importantly, he will also be able to make an instant impact, so he ticks all the boxes for the sort of signing that the Baggies will want.

Good sell-on value

Following on from that, Albion need to be a club that try to buy low and sell high.

Financially, they can’t compete with many rivals, so they need to search for players that they can make a profit on and Robinson is one of those when you consider his age and potential.