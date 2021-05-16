3 reasons why securing 29-y/o transfer target would be a major coup for Paul Cook & Ipswich Town

It’s set to be an extremely busy summer at Ipswich Town, with Paul Cook overseeing a major overhaul as he looks to build a squad capable of promotion.

With new owners also in town, it’s an exciting time to be a fan of the Tractor Boys, and reports today claimed they are ‘leading the chase’ to sign Sonny Bradley.

The centre-back is out-of-contract with Luton Town in the summer, so he has a big decision to make as he ponders his next move.

Considering he played 37 times for the Hatters as they recorded a 12th placed finish in the second tier, this may seem like an unlikely transfer. And, here we outline THREE reasons why signing Bradley would be a real statement of intent for Cook and Ipswich…

He has been playing well in the Championship

Firstly, and most importantly, Ipswich would be getting a player who is too good for League One, which has been evident by his performances this season.

Bradley has done well in the second tier, impressing with his physicality and leadership for Luton. Ultimately, they would be getting a Championship quality player for League One.

He has won promotion at this level

Another important factor is that Bradley has won promotion from this level in the past.

That can be crucial in the dressing room, something Cook will know. When the pressure builds, the other players will respect that Bradley has been there and done it, and he also will be aware of the challenges that the division throws up.

It sends a message to others

Finally, it shows to potential new recruits that Ipswich and the new ownership really mean business.

It’s going to be a huge summer in terms of bringing in new players, and certain players may take some persuading. Signing Bradley proves it’s all about promotion next season and others may want to be part of the journey.