3 reasons why Rotherham United turning to 50-y/o would make little sense after managerial update

Rotherham United are on the lookout for a new boss after Paul Warne decided to leave for Derby County.

It was obviously a major blow for the Millers, as Warne has done a fine job over the years and he leaves the side in the top half of the Championship.

So, whoever replaces Warne has big boots to fill and it has been revealed that Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is keen on landing the top job at the New York Stadium.

The 50-year-old is without a club after leaving Burton Albion, so there would be no obstacles in appointing him if the hierarchy want. However, here we look at THREE reasons why Hasselbaink may not be the right fit for Rotherham…

He struggled with Burton Albion

Firstly, whilst Hasselbaink was a top, top player and has Championship experience as a manager with QPR, the reality is that his last job was with the Brewers and it ended very badly.

To leave a club at the bottom of League One and then get a job in a league higher would be very surprising. Rotherham should feel that they are able to attract someone proven at this level.

Defensive concerns

Following on from that, Rotherham’s success so far has been built on their defensive solidity.

Yet, at Burton, certainly this season, they were conceding goals for fun and there was an alarming lack of organisation at the back, which ultimately comes down to the manager.

Rotherham need to find someone who can get the best out of this current squad and Hasselbaink may not be the right fit.

He doesn’t fit the criteria from the chairman

Finally, chairman Tony Stewart has made it clear that he prefers a young manager and one that hasn’t been on the ‘merry-go round’.

And, whilst Hasselbaink is certainly not an old manager, he has had five different jobs now and may not be the fresh pair of eyes to inspire the Millers as Stewart wants.