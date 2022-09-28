3 reasons why Rotherham United must do all they can to tie up deal for 36-y/o after managerial development

Rotherham United are on the lookout for a new boss and Cambridge United’s Mark Bonner is believed to be a ‘serious contender’ for the vacancy.

The Millers lost Paul Warne last week as he made the decision to go to Derby County after an approach, meaning the Yorkshire outfit have been on the lookout for his replacement.

And, TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has confirmed that the Championship side are very interested in a move for Bonner.

The 36-year-old has done a fantastic job with Cambridge over the years, taking them to League One and they’re currently seventh in the table at this early stage.

Here we outline THREE reasons why Rotherham must do all they can to get Bonner to the club…

He’s a good coach!

Firstly, and most importantly, Bonner is a good manager.

The job he has done with Cambridge commands plenty of respect and the fact he has them flying high in the third tier right now despite having a small budget shows he is still overachieving.

If the Millers do get Bonner in, they’ve got someone who is ready for their chance in the Championship.

He suits their profile

Chairman Tony Stewart has made it clear that he wants to bring in a young, hungry coach and Bonner fits the bill.

A lot of the squad have worked their way up to this position, whilst they don’t have the funds to sign established players from the Championship or above.

So, it makes sense to go for an exciting coach who is coming up the leagues and Bonner seems the perfect fit for the Millers.

They may not get another opportunity

The work Bonner has done with Cambridge will not go unnoticed and you can be sure that he is appearing on the radar of other clubs in the Championship.

If Rotherham fail to act now then it may be something they live to regret as the U’s coach has the ability to be a top coach. Therefore, they should see this as a great opportunity where the timing is right to get Bonner in.