3 reasons why reported Derby County managerial decision is the right call

Derby County are reportedly set to name Wayne Rooney as the club’s permanent manager according to The Telegraph.

The Rams have been without a permanent manager since Phillip Cocu was relieved of his duties after a poor run of results in the Championship.

Rooney has since taken charge of the club, and has shown some improvement in their results, which has come at the ideal time over the festive period.

Derby are currently sat 22nd in the Championship table, and are only in the bottom-three on goal difference, with Sheffield Wednesday once place above them in the second-tier standings.

Rooney hasn’t had any experience in management prior to taking temporary charge of the Rams earlier this season, and will be eager to put together a positive run of results in the second-half of this year’s campaign.

We take a look at THREE reasons why Derby’s reported managerial decision on Rooney’s future at the club is the right call.

Rooney has a point to prove in management

Rooney doesn’t have any experience in charge of a team, and his temporary spell with Derby County is the first he’s had in the dugout.

But he’s shown some promising signs with the Rams so far, with his impressive 4-0 win over Birmingham City being the most eye-catching performance we’ve seen from Derby this season.

If he can build on those types of performances, then they’ll be quietly confident that they can pull themselves clear of the relegation zone sooner rather than later.

Rooney knows the squad well

Rooney might have only been Derby’s manager for a short spell so far, but he’ll know the current first-team squad well.

The former Manchester United and Everton forward signed for Derby as a player back in 2019, and has made 35 appearances for the Rams in total.

If he was appointed as Derby’s permanent manager, then he wouldn’t have to spend time getting used to the players he has available to him.

That’s certainly a bonus that goes in Rooney’s favour, as another manager could take time to adjust to his new surroundings.

He’s giving younger players a chance

Rooney has given a number of the club’s younger players a chance in the first-team this season, and we’ve seen glimpses of their potential, which will be pleasing to see for the club’s supporters.

The likes of Jason Knight (pictured above) and Louie Sibley have caught the eye this season, and they could learn a considerable amount from Rooney, who has played at the highest level of English football in the past with Manchester United.

He’s a manager that the players will look up to, and the future could be bright with him in charge if he gets the best out of them.