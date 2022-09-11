3 reasons why Reading turning to 34-y/o striker makes sense after transfer development shared

Reading have been the surprise package in the Championship so far this season, with Paul Ince’s side third in the table at this early stage.

The former England international has done a fantastic job with the Royals when you consider the club lost several players in the summer and they’ve had restrictions in terms of what they can do with bringing players in.

As a result, Ince didn’t get all the business done that he would’ve wanted in the summer, so they have been on the lookout for free agents to improve the squad.

And, they could be making a breakthrough on that front, as reports have revealed that Andy Carroll is set to re-join on a short-term deal.

Here we look at THREE reasons why bringing in the 34-year-old would be a shrewd bit of business by the Royals…

They need more depth

Firstly, even though Reading are third, they’ve managed just nine goals in eight games, so they aren’t exactly prolific.

With Yakou Meite injured, Ince has Shane Long and Lucas Joao as his main options in attack but they don’t have the best injury records either.

So, another striker will be very welcome in terms of ensuring they are ready to cope with what will be a busy schedule up to the World Cup and then to the January transfer window.

He won’t need much time to settle

Carroll obviously spent time at the club last season and that’s a benefit because he knows some of the players in the squad.

Additionally, with the player having spent his career in England, there’s no period of adaptation that you may get with a signing from abroad.

The experienced target man will need a few weeks to build his fitness but after that he should be ready to make an instant impact.

He can still contribute

Finally, and most importantly, Carroll still has a lot to offer.

His form with the Royals last season was impressive and West Brom fans certainly appreciated his effort and desire when he played for them.

We know with Carroll’s size and physicality that he will always be a threat and if the team is set up the right way, he could be very effective for Ince’s side.