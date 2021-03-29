3 reasons why Rangers need to win race for 25-goal striker after transfer development

Rangers have sent scouts to monitor Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris as they consider a summer move for the prolific striker.

The 26-year-old, who only joined the Posh in the summer, has been an instant hit, scoring 25 goals in 37 League One games for the club, to fire them into the automatic promotion places.

Of course, he is the latest in a long line of strikers who have improved significantly at Peterborough, with the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Dwight Gayle and more recently Ivan Toney just three who have kicked on after leaving the club.

However, Rangers won’t have a free run at Clarke-Harris, with reports recently claiming that West Brom and Bournemouth for the ex-Rotherham man.

But, here we outline THREE reasons why the Scottish champions should act swiftly to ensure they win the race for the attacker…

They may need a striker

Firstly, Steven Gerrard could be in the market for at least one striker for next season, so it’s a position he may need to strengthen.

There are doubts over Jermain Defoe’s future, whilst Alfredo Morelos is regularly linked with a move away from Ibrox. Therefore, the Gers need to be proactive, and bringing in Clarke-Harris will give them the additional depth they need to compete for the league and in Europe.

He could thrive in their team

As well as that, Clarke-Harris has qualities that should see him do well in Scotland.

He recently admitted that he has changed his game to become a penalty-box striker, which is backed up by his ridiculous goal return, and the different types he scores.

For Rangers, he would undoubtedly get chances, so Gerrard needs a striker who can find the back of the net. Clarke-Harris has the movement and instincts to do just that.

His value could rise significantly

Finally, this could also be a smart move from a business perspective.

Whilst Darragh MacAnthony has shown that he will rightly demand a big fee for his best players, Clarke-Harris could still be available at a good price.

Toney’s £10m move to Brentford raised eyebrows in the summer but he is already been linked with moves for three times that amount. There’s no reason why Clarke-Harris couldn’t do the same.