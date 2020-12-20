3 reasons why QPR’s emerging interest in Aston Villa man makes perfect sense

Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis is being tracked by three Championship clubs ahead of a potential January loan move, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old penned a new contract at Villa Park until 2024 back in September and remained at the club to fight for his place.

He’s only made one league appearance since then though, which was a 10-minute cameo against Burnley last week.

With Wesley coming back to fitness for Villa a year after suffering knee ligament damage, there will be even less chance for Davis to get crucial game-time.

That’s why Villa are ready to send him out on loan, with Huddersfield, Preston and Queens Park Rangers all reportedly interested in his services.

He would be a great option for all three sides, but lets look at why it makes perfect sense for QPR specifically to be looking at bringing him in.

They’re struggling for goals

Davis hasn’t been a prolific scorer so far in his career, his 18 Premier League appearances last season (only four being starts) didn’t produce a single goal.

His most active season for Villa was in 2017/18, playing 28 times and scoring only twice, but he showed he can be clinical earlier this season when netting against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup after coming off the bench.

Villa fans think a now more-mature Davis will score goals in the Championship, and with the likes of Ilias Chair and Bright Osayi-Samuel potentially supplying him, he would get plenty of chances.

Lyndon Dykes needs support

Dykes was a £2 million capture from Scottish Premiership side Livingston after netting nine times and assisting a further eight goals last season.

He’s on five goals for the R’s so far in the league, however just one of them from open play and in recent weeks he’s fluffed his lines on a few occasions.

But what he could do with is some support alongside him, with fellow summer recruit Macauley Bonne also struggling to make an impact in his appearances. Another physical presence like Davis alongside him could do him the world of good.

Would add some much-needed pace to QPR’s attack

Aside from Osayi-Samuel, QPR’s attacking options aren’t the most rapid, so the addition of Davis would be most welcome.

He would add both pace and power up-front or cutting in from the right onto his favoured left foot, and he could be the missing link to fix QPR’s faltering attack.