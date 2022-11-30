3 reasons why QPR turning to 44-y/o as Mick Beale’s successor could be a risk worth taking

Queens Park Rangers have begun their search for Michael Beale’s successor, with Brian Barry-Murphy emerging as a target.

The 44-year-old is currently working with the Manchester City development squad, having previously worked with Rochdale, but his reputation for developing players is highly regarded by the Premier League champions.

The chance to become the main man for the R’s would surely appeal though, and the Daily Mail have claimed that Barry-Murphy is firmly on the radar of the Londoners as they look to make an appointment .

Of course, given his lack of experience at this level many would see this as a massive risk but here we outline THREE reasons why it’s a move that could work…

He has a point to prove

With his only managerial experience in league football coming with Rochdale, the Irishman would feel like this is a fantastic opportunity and he would be desperate to prove himself.

It’s always good to have someone who is on their way up as opposed to one of the many names you see on the managerial merry-go-round.

Barry-Murphy would fit QPR’s ethos of being a young, hungry figure who wants to rise with the club.

He’s shown he can work with younger players

His background for the past few years is with the City youth side and the fact a club like City have trusted him with such a role shows he is a supremely talented coach and he is capable of making these younger player better.

That’s exactly what QPR want. Whilst there is experienced in the group, the recruitment in recent years has been about identifying younger talent and that’s what they will do moving forward.

He will have connections in the market

If the move did happen, you can already imagine QPR fans would be lining up some Manchester City youngsters that they could bring in.

Of course, that’s not a primary reason for bringing someone in but it’s an added bonus with Barry-Murphy, whilst he will also have an extensive knowledge of youth football which can help in identifying young talent to join the R’s.