3 reasons why QPR should seal signing of 24-year-old amid transfer interest

Queens Park Rangers are just one of many sides interested in recruiting Lincoln City defender Regan Poole ahead of the January transfer window, Football League World understands.

The 24-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Imps once again despite their change of manager in the summer, with Michael Appleton making the move to Blackpool and taking the step up to the Championship.

And the Seasiders are also keeping tabs on the defender, along with Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Luton and Millwall with the Welsh outfit potentially having the best chance of luring him away from the LNER Stadium.

Think you know everything about QPR? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 What year was QPR founded? 1872 1882 1892 1902

Although Mark Hudson is unlikely to have a huge budget during the January window, Poole was born in Wales and spent time with the Bluebirds earlier on in his career, potentially making it easier for the Welsh outfit to bring him in.

However, QPR will surely fancy their chances of securing his services as well as a side that still has a real chance of remaining at the top end of the table for the remainder of this season despite their recent poor form and Mick Beale’s imminent departure.

And ahead of the 24-year-old’s potential move to Loftus Road, we list three reasons why they should look to get this deal over the line.

Could be sold on for more in the future

At 24, he still has plenty of time to improve and that will only go on to raise his valuation if they are able to tie him down to a long-term deal, so this deal would make financial sense for Beale’s side.

Although loanees and older heads could be crucial in their quest to return to the top tier, they will need valuable assets that they can sell on for a decent amount of money like Poole to ensure they can remain within the EFL’s financial limits and still be able to invest.

This ability to invest will only help them in their quest to return to the Premier League.

Longer-term alternative to Laird

Although there are no guarantees that Ethan Laird will become a key part of parent club Manchester United’s plans in the future, he isn’t guaranteed to stay at QPR either with the defender only joining on loan.

After releasing Moses Odubajo and with Albert Adomah perhaps suiting a more advanced position following the club’s switch to a back four, they don’t have a huge amount of depth in this area with Osman Kakay his only real competitor for a starting spot.

And if Laird doesn’t join permanently, having Poole as an alternative option would be ideal.

The centre-back issue

It’s currently unclear who they will appoint to be Beale’s successor at Loftus Road – but there’s every chance they will return to a back three.

Adapting to a back four seamlessly under their current boss, it’s a shame that another system change could be on the way because they haven’t got a huge number of orthodox centre-backs at their disposal.

Most of their existing centre-backs suit a back three with Jake Clarke-Salter operating in a three at Coventry City last season and Dunne and Dickie both playing in a three under Warburton.

However, they won’t want to be too reliant on the likes of Conor Masterson and Joe Gubbins considering their inexperience at this level so having someone like Poole, who has spent a decent chunk of his career in a central role, would be useful.

And if Poole can thrive there, that could help the new boss in his quest to be successful in the English capital.