3 reasons why QPR should go all out to seal transfer swoop for 23-y/o target

Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing Lincoln City’s Jordan Wright in the summer transfer window.

The goalkeeping position has been problematic for the R’s this season, with Seny Dieng suffering injury problems which forced Mark Warburton to bring in David Marshall.

However, the experienced Scotsman has been inconsistent, whilst he also has had injury issues, which forced QPR to bring in Keiren Westwood on a free.

Therefore, you would imagine a new stopper will be the priority in the summer and here we outline THREE reasons why bringing in Wright would make total sense…

They need a new keeper

Firstly, as mentioned, it’s an area that the R’s need to strengthen.

The reality is that Westwood and Marshall, who are on contracts until the end of the season, are highly unlikely to be offered new deals, so they will be short of goalkeeping options.

In that case, they will certainly need a new stopper, and Wright could serve as good competition for Dieng.

He would serve as a good backup initially

It can be tricky to find someone who will be willing to be number two and whoever joins the R’s will know they are likely to start the season behind Dieng.

But, you can imagine Wright will be happy with that role for now. He has only just got into the Imps team, so the prospect of joining QPR and working with Dieng is one that is likely to appeal.

Plus, you would imagine he will be available for a decent fee, so he ticks a few boxes for QPR.

He is long-term option

Finally, Wright’s arrival could ensure the goalkeeping department is sorted for the foreseeable future. At 23, he is someone who has his best years in front of him and should only improve.

QPR have gone for short-term options in Marshall and Westwood, so they would be better served going for a younger player next.