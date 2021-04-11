3 reasons why QPR must not sell West Ham transfer target for £6m as speculation builds

Once again, it’s sure to be a very busy summer at Queens Park Rangers, with Mark Warburton looking to build a squad that can challenge for a top six place.

The immediate priority will be securing some of the loan players that have made such a difference since arriving in January on permanent deals.

As well as that, the R’s must keep hold of key individuals at the club. However, they face a battle to do that, with The Sun claiming that West Ham are monitoring keeper Seny Dieng, who could be available for £6m.

Whilst it’s hard to stand in the way of players if Premier League clubs come in for them, we outline THREE reasons why QPR can’t cash in on Dieng for such a low fee…

He has the potential to be worth a lot more

Firstly, you have to say that it’s not a fair fee for the stopper in today’s market.

For top-flight sides, £6m is next to nothing, which QPR will know. Therefore, they should hold firm and not do business until an offer is put forward that they can’t refuse.

Fans will have different ideas on what that fee would be, but it’s certainly more than £6m!

His contract situation

Another reason why QPR can’t consider accepting such an offer is that Dieng is under contract until 2024.

In some cases, clubs can lose the power to the player if their deal is running down, but that’s not the case here. The R’s hierarchy deserve praise for how they’ve operated here, as they’ve got a talented player tied down. So, there’s no panic to cash in from a financial sense.

He can play a key role next season

Finally, it wouldn’t make sense for either party from a football perspective.

Realistically, Dieng knows that he will be behind Lukasz Fabianski next season at the Hammers, which would stall his development.

He needs to be playing week in, week out, which would happen under Warburton. Then, if QPR don’t progress as Dieng will hope, it’s something to reconsider in the future, but for now, he’s at the right club.