3 reasons why QPR must not sell key man in January amid Premier League transfer interest

Queens Park Rangers could face a battle to keep hold of keeper Seny Dieng as he attracts interest ahead of the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been a reliable performer for the R’s over the years and Football Insider have revealed that Everton, Bournemouth, Monaco and Lille are all keeping tabs on the Senegal international.

With Dieng set to enter the final 18 months of his deal, the Londoners know they risk losing him for a cut price if he stays beyond January, so the temptation to cash in may be there if a new contract can’t be agreed.

However, here we outline THREE reasons why they simply must not sell the stopper in the New Year…

It will impact their promotion push

Despite their stuttering recent form, Michael Beale’s men are still sixth in the league so they’re firmly in the hunt for a play-off place this season.

Therefore, they need to ensure the players that have got them in this position stay at the club. The riches of the top-flight are well-known, whilst Dieng has been playing well under Beale, so from both a business and football perspective it would make little sense.

It’s a difficult time to get a replacement

As well as that, the January window is notoriously difficult when it comes to signing players – for obvious reasons.

So, if QPR do sell Dieng they would be in a tough position in terms of finding a replacement. Whilst Jordan Archer is a decent backup, you wouldn’t want him starting every week for a side that have ambitions of going up.

Instead, the club should plan ahead and consider Dieng’s sale in the summer, where they will be able to get a new number one in.

It would send the wrong message

Finally, it would send out the wrong message.

QPR are a club that hope to be reaching the Premier League and we all know that Beale rejected Wolves and spoke about staying together, progressing as one and being on a journey with the R’s.

If he lost a key player just months after that, it wouldn’t be a good look, whilst it could also influence others who may not be as keen on joining in January if they saw Dieng depart.