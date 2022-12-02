3 reasons why QPR making bold move for 40-y/o could be a risk worth taking

Queens Park Rangers have begun their search for Michael Beale’s successor and Martí Cifuentes is someone who has been linked with the vacancy.

The R’s were dealt a major blow in the week when Beale decided to leave for Rangers, particularly as he had reiterated his commitment to the club last month after links to Wolves.

But, it’s now about identifying a successor and a host of names have been suggested for the role in the past few days. Arguably the biggest left-field shout is Cifuentes, who is currently in charge of Swedish side Hammarby.

Giving the 40-year-old his first taste of English football would obviously be a risk, but here we outline THREE reasons why it’s a gamble that could pay off…

He plays attacking football

The R’s will have an idea of the way they want to play football and the players at the club suit an attacking style.

Therefore, Cifuentes could be a good fit. His Hammarby side averaged two goals a game in the Swedish top-flight last season, whilst as a Spanish coach he has principles that fans will like in terms of keeping possession and moving the ball quickly.

Of course, it may not work in English football but it’s an approach the support would appreciate.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

He will be able to work on a budget

When you look at Cifuentes’ managerial history, it’s fair to say he has worked his way up to this level, having had spells at various lower league Spanish clubs before going to Norway, Denmark and then Sweden.

So, he is not someone who needs major financial backing, with his main ability in terms of how he sets the team up and improving the current squad.

We know QPR aren’t going to be in a position to splash the cash and that won’t be a problem to Cifuentes.

He can help explore new markets

Following on from that, the lack of financial power means QPR need to be smart in the market, which is where Cifuentes can help.

His knowledge of Scandinavian and lower league Spanish football could help the recruitment team identify a few gems to improve the squad, as they’re markets that perhaps aren’t best utilised by clubs in the Championship.