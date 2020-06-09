3 reasons why pundit’s harsh assessment of Tyler Roberts’ move to Leeds United is wide of the mark

Kevin Phillips has questioned whether Tyler Roberts’ move to Leeds United has worked out for the player.

Leeds swooped to sign Roberts from West Brom in the winter of 2018, but the Welshman’s spell at Elland Road has been problematic due to a series of injuries.

And, in a recent interview with West Brom News, Phillips offered a scathing assessment of his spell in West Yorkshire: “When you move, at the time, you think it’s the right thing? Hindsight is a wonderful thing, isn’t it?

“Some people, when they move, they think it’s going to kickstart their career and you think you’re going to get more game-time but, unfortunately, some of these don’t work out. It hasn’t for Tyler.

“Hopefully, when the season reconvenes, he starts playing more football because he’s a good player.”

Roberts bagged three goals last season and registered five assists, whilst he’s struck three times this campaign to help Leeds to the top of the Championship table.

In the eyes of some, Phillips’ comments about the 21-year-old will be seen as widely unfair.

Here, we look at why he’s wide of the mark…

Established in the first-team

Roberts arrived at Leeds as a young player looking for a fair crack at first-team level.

In Leeds he’s got that and more, with the forward developing nicely under Marcelo Bielsa.

He’s consistently involved in the first-team when he’s available and Leeds have offered him the path he needed when he arrived.

Development

In addition to that, Roberts has developed excellently.

When he arrived in Leeds, many expected to see him out on the wing and whilst that has been the case on occasion, he has developed into an all-round forward that’s capable across the front.

In the No.9 role he’s scored goals, whilst his pace from the No.10 position is electric.

He’s developed into a versatile and talented forward.

The doors the move has opened

As well as first-team football and incredible development under Marcelo Bielsa, you can find Roberts on the international scene regularly.

He’s a Welsh international and rubbing shoulders with the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

Would that be the case if he’d stuck around at West Brom? Maybe, but there’s no guarantees.

Leeds has been good for Roberts at club and international level.