3 reasons why Preston sealing Everton summer transfer agreement makes sense for all parties

Preston are interested in bringing Tom Cannon back to the club from Everton for next season.

The 20-year-old striker struggled to get near the first-team at Goodison Park on a regular basis so a loan move to North End was sorted in the January transfer window.

Since then, Cannon has scored once in nine games for Ryan Lowe’s side and is impressing with his all-round game.

Therefore, it has been suggested that Preston are already making plans to get the youngster back for the whole of next season. And, here we outline THREE reasons why that would make sense for all parties…

It’s best for his development

Firstly, it’s exactly what Cannon needs. Even if Everton go down, they will be in a position where they’re expected to go straight back up and they will need to bring in a few strikers who are proven at this level.

They won’t really have the time to allow Cannon to adapt as they need the finished article. So, both the Toffees and Cannon would benefit from allowing him to go out and get game time every week with Preston.

Preston need a striker

Following on from that, we know that Lowe isn’t exactly spoilt for choice when it comes to having strikers.

It’s an area of the pitch that has been problematic for Preston this season so getting Cannon back would solve that issue to a degree, even if you would expect them to be in for at least one other attacker as well.

He will be settled at Deepdale

Another benefit to this move is that Cannon will have settled at Preston.

Unlike if he moved to another club, with Preston he knows the manager, his teammates and they will have learnt how he plays, so it’s a real positive.

If he goes elsewhere, there is another period of adaptation that’s required which adds risk to any potential deal.