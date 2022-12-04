3 reasons why Preston North End should change transfer stance on 25-year-old

Preston North End are not interested in pursuing a move for Notts County talisman Macaulay Langstaff, according to manager Ryan Lowe who spoke to Sky Sports News yesterday.

The 25-year-old has been in superb form for the National League side this season, recording 19 goals in 20 fifth-tier appearances for the East Midlands outfit as one of non-league football’s most talented players.

And with that, it’s no surprise that he’s generated interest from EFL clubs, with Football Insider claiming the Lilywhites, Bristol City and Welsh duo Cardiff City and Swansea are all interested in pursuing a move for him ahead of the January transfer window.

Lowe has ruled the Lancashire outfit out of the race for him though despite the fact they could potentially be on the prowl for another striker to come in, with Troy Parrott failing to get in and amongst the goals as regularly as the Irishman would have been expecting.

Cameron Archer could potentially be on Lowe’s radar again with the player thought to be open to a return to Deepdale, though it’s currently unclear whether they will be able to strike a deal for him considering Steven Gerrard has left Villa Park with Preston’s manager previously benefitting from his close relationship to the Liverpool legend.

Looking at Langstaff though, we have listed three reasons why it may be a good idea for the Lilywhites to change their transfer stance and pursue him.

Cheap?

In fairness, Notts County are one of the non-league sides that are capable of fending off interest in a big talent like Longstaff.

However, there has to come a point where the Midlands outfit accepts a fee because this money generated from his potential sale could be used to bring in a replacement and invest in other areas of the team, giving them a real chance of sustaining their position at the top of the National League.

And as a player that would come from the fifth tier, it may be cheaper to strike a deal for him as opposed to other potential targets at a higher level.

Longer-term option than Archer

Unless there’s a change in ownership, it would be difficult to see Preston being able to afford a permanent deal for Archer unless they secured promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Even then, Villa may be keen to keep hold of him so the Lilywhites would probably have to fork out a considerable amount to keep him and that means a loan deal may be Preston’s only option.

Langstaff, on the other hand, is likely to stay for a much longer period considering he would be coming in on a permanent deal and may be keen to stay at Deepdale for at least a couple of years before potentially pushing for a top-flight move if he can thrive in the second tier.

No big expectations

Considering he hasn’t played in the second tier before, there wouldn’t be huge expectations on his shoulders to perform to a high standard straight away like there would be with Archer.

That should help to take any pressure off Langstaff and that will only help him in his quest to maximise his performance levels, with the forward able to play without fear if he did arrive at Deepdale.

Not only will the fans be patient with him – but also his teammates who will be keen to see him thrive. You could definitely imagine someone like Alan Browne putting an arm around his shoulder when needed.