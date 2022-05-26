3 reasons why Preston must do all they can to win transfer tussle for Tottenham player

Preston are set for a busy summer as Ryan Lowe looks to put his mark on the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

Whilst the boss is going to want to make plenty of changes, there’s no doubts a priority will be bringing in a new striker. Scoring goals was a problem for North End in the campaign that’s just finished, whilst they will also be without Cameron Archer who has returned to Aston Villa.

So, bringing in a few attacking options will be the aim and it has been suggested they are looking at Tottenham’s Dane Scarlett.

The youngster signed a four-year contract yesterday, highlighting just how highly-rated he is, but the plan appears to be to send Scarlett out on loan next season, with reports claiming there is plenty of interest in the player.

And, here we outline THREE reasons why Preston must do all they can to bring the 18-year-old to Deepdale…

They need a striker

As mentioned, it’s an area of the pitch that Lowe desperately needs to improve as North End are lacking both quality and depth up top.

So, you would expect the club to be in the market for at least one forward but probably more. This window is about identifying players that can help the group and Scarlett would certainly do that.

Scarlett has the qualities they need

Perhaps more importantly, Scarlett is exactly the sort of player that Preston need up top.

We’ve seen the success Archer had at Deepdale and whilst they are different players, they do have similarities in that Scarlett is someone who would work well from a partner, like Emil Riis, and he can run in behind and use his pace as a major threat.

He has a point to prove

Finally, North End would be getting a player who is desperate to show what he can do in the professional game.

There has been a lot of excitement about Scarlett from Spurs but it’s all from his time with the academy. This would be his opportunity to go away and to show what he can do. It’s always good to bring in players that will be eager to impress.