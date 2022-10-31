3 reasons why Preston must act quickly after concerning transfer update shared

Preston have had a decent start to the season and they are currently three points away from the play-offs after an impressive win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The foundation of that success has been a brilliant defensive record, with North End having conceded just 15 goals in their opening 18 fixtures.

Whilst it has been a team effort, Liam Lindsay has been a regular for Ryan Lowe and has established himself after a fans favourite, which is in contrast to the tough time he had at Deepdale after signing.

However, such form has caught the eye, with reports claiming Aberdeen and Hearts are tracking the defender, who sees his deal with Preston expire in the summer.

And, here we outline THREE reasons why this transfer development should force the Championship side to do all they can to tie Lindsay down a longer contract…

He deserves a new deal

Firstly, and most importantly, Lindsay thoroughly deserves his new contract because of his performances.

As mentioned, Preston’s defence has been outstanding and the former Barnsley man has been key to that, becoming a reliable figure under Lowe.

Therefore, North End should look to reward the player for that form and ensure that the manager can rely on the 27-year-old for the years to come.

It protects his value

It would also make sense from a financial perspective for the club.

The sort of fee that they will get for the centre-back in January is very low, particularly for someone who has played very well in the Championship.

If they manage to get him tied down, it will protect his value and mean that any future sale will not be for a cut-price, which will be the case in the New Year.

His exit could disrupt the season

Finally, with the top six still a very much achievable target, it would make no sense to cash in.

Lindsay is an important part of the team, he has the trust of the manager and the defence is solid. Selling a key part of that defensive unit could be a big problem for Lowe.

This January is not the time to lose players, instead the focus needs to be on bringing in one or two players of quality to add to the group as they try to climb up the table.