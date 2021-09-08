3 reasons why Nottingham Forest should finalise swoop for free transfer target

Nottingham Forest had a very busy transfer window, although there was a frustration that Chris Hughton wasn’t able to bring in another striker.

The start to the season for the Reds has been a very tough one, with the side bottom of the table and without a win in five.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Forest have made moves for a free agent, with Rodrigo Ely joining the club. And, another could be on the way, with journalist César Luis Merlo claiming that Facundo Ferreyra is in talks over a move to the City Ground.

The 30-year-old is a free agent since leaving Celta Vigo and here we look at THREE reasons why bringing the former Shakhtar man in would make sense…

It’s a low-risk move

Firstly, Forest need another number nine and there aren’t many risks to Ferreyra. Given his situation, he would surely be willing to accept a short-term deal, which means there’s no huge financial commitment from Forest.

So, it’s then down to the player. If he does well, he gets a longer deal, if he doesn’t, Forest can look to sign another striker in January.

He has top-flight experience

Some fans will rightly point out that Ferreyra’s record since leaving Shakhtar in 2018 is very underwhelming. He hasn’t performed consistently well since, struggling with Benfica, Espanyol and Celta.

However, it’s important to remember that they are all top-flight sides where Ferreyra wouldn’t get a run in the team. In the Championship, where he gets regular minutes, he could rediscover his best form.

He has a point to prove

Following on from that, Forest would be getting a player that is still determined to do well.

At 30, Ferreyra should have plenty of years left in the game but the fact he is currently without a club shows how his stock has fallen. That means this move is crucial.

He needs to do well and that will only benefit Forest if they do agree terms with the attacker.