3 reasons why Nottingham Forest sealing deal for Premier League man would make little sense

Nottingham Forest have had a good season under Sabri Lamouchi and are firmly in the mix for a top six finish.

However, an alarming run of form in recent weeks, including a 4-0 thrashing at home to Sheffield Wednesday last time out, has highlighted the need for reinforcements when the January window opens.

And, the Reds were linked with a move for Arsenal centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos today, with reports from the Greek media suggesting the Championship side are ahead of Olympiacos in the race for the 22-year-old.

Whilst the Greek U21 international is undoubtedly talented, here we outline THREE reasons why it would make little sense for Sabri Lamouchi to bring the youngster in…

They already have a lot of centre-backs

Even though Forest were abysmal defensively last time out, that was a rarity for the Reds and on the whole they have defended well.

Lamouchi has Michael Dawson, Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo, Chema and Yohan Benalouane as options in that role so it’s not an area that they need to strengthen. Other areas of the pitch need prioritising.

He isn’t necessarily an upgrade on what they have right now

Most think that Mavropanos will go on to be a top centre-back and that may well be the case but he would still be a risk for Forest in January.

They don’t need someone with potential, they need a player who is a clear upgrade on what they have and the reality is that nobody has seen enough of the Gunners defender to judge whether he is capable of that.

He has no Championship experience

Following on from that, it’s imperative that whoever Forest sign is able to hit the ground running but Mavropanos’ lack of experience at this level makes him a risk.

It’s a notoriously tough league to adapt to and it’s so different from playing U23 football. It’s all about winning promotion and the Reds would be better off signing someone who they know will step up.