3 reasons why Nottingham Forest need to win Championship transfer battle for former Manchester City player

Nottingham Forest are among the clubs thought to be tracking defender Cameron Humphreys, who is currently playing with Zulte Waregem in Belgium.

The 23-year-old, who came through at Manchester City, has spent the past few years in the Jupiler League but it appears a return to England could now be on the cards.

That’s after the Daily Mail revealed Forest are rivalling the likes of Luton, Blackburn and Huddersfield to do a deal for the centre-back.

Whilst that’s an area of the pitch that the Reds are strong in, here we outline THREE reasons why Forest should do all they can to land Humphreys…

He is available on a free transfer

Firstly, Humphreys’ contract with Waregem is expiring in the summer, so he is available on a free transfer.

Obviously, that’s a major positive for Forest and any interested clubs and they will see the player as a potential bargain.

Money won’t be an issue for Forest if they go up, but another year in the Championship would force them to act differently, making Humphreys a very attractive bit of business.

He suits Steve Cooper’s style

Crucially, Humphreys would also appear to suit the style of play that Cooper encourages.

Having come through the ranks at City, played for England at various youth levels and now abroad, it’s fair to say that he is someone who understands the importance of playing out from the back.

Humphreys is a modern defender and would settle quickly into the way Forest try to play.

He has room for improvement

Finally, Forest would be getting a player who has the potential to get even better.

At 23, Humphreys is still very young for a defender and may not hit his peak for another four or five years. We all know the record Cooper has when it comes to improving individuals and he will recognise the high ceiling that Humphreys has.