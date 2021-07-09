3 reasons why Nottingham Forest must rebuff Barnsley’s emerging interest in forward

Barnsley are said to be interested in signing Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson this summer, as per a recent report by The Athletic.

The youngster greatly impressed whilst out on loan at Lincoln City last season and it is said that the Tykes are willing to test Forest’s resolve with a £2 million bid during the current transfer window.

However the Oakwell club are said to not be the only side that are interested in the exciting 20-year-old, with Premier League trio Leeds United, Leicester City and Brentford all keeping tabs on Johnson’s situation at the City Ground.

Johnson has two years remaining on his current contract with the Reds and hasn’t provided any hints that he would be looking to depart Trentside anytime soon.

How well do you know Nottingham Forest’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Lee Westwood was born in which part of Nottinghamshire? Worksop West Bridgford Carlton Arnold

Here, we take a look at THREE reasons why Forest must rebuff Barnsley’s transfer interest in signing the player…

Could be sold for a lot more

The youngster could easily sold for a lot more money by Forest further down the line and they will be looking for a much higher fee than the £2 million that has been mentioned.

Assuming that they tie Johnson down to a new deal in the near future, his value could sky rocket if he continues to improve his all round game moving into next season.

The Premier League interest that exists in the player improves the possibility of Forest causing a bidding war to ensue.

Therefore, if they do indeed become open to selling the player, they could well be in for a much higher windfall further down the line.

Will add goals

As seen during his stint at Lincoln last term, the attacker is capable of adding goals to his game and that will be something that Chris Hughton really admires.

13 goals in all competitions for the Imps last season underlines the fact that Johnson can make a real difference in the final third.

Forest greatly lacked goals from midfield and wide areas last term and would surely be boosted by a player who has that dead eye for goal.

If he can repeat the feat in the Championship, the Reds could benefit heavily.

Versatile

Johnson played a total of six different positions last season at Lincoln and his versatility will certainly come in handy for Hughton and co moving forwards.

Largely playing as a wide forward under Michael Appleton, the Welsh international is capable of using his strong dribbling skills to gain advantages over his opponents in one on one situations.

Added to the fact that he also has a good turn of pace, and it is clear to see that he will be a real asset for the Forest attack.

His drive and creative flair should add that extra edge that the team missed in the campaign just gone.