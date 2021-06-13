3 reasons why Nottingham Forest must do all they can to win transfer tussle for attacking midfielder

Nottingham Forest are battling with Barnsley to try and sign Emiliano Marcondes following Brentford’s decision to release the attacking midfielder.

The 26-year-old played an important role for the Bees as they won promotion to the Premier League, including scoring in the play-off final success over Swansea City. Despite that, the Bees made the decision to let Emiliano go when his contract expires later this month.

And, according to Football Insider, the Reds are rivalling the Tykes for the player, who will have a big decision to make on his future in the coming weeks.

Here we outline THREE reasons why Forest must do all they can to ensure Emiliano moves to the City Ground…

He’s a bargain

Firstly, we know that the past year has a big financial impact on clubs across the world, so Forest will be no different.

Therefore, Hughton may have to search for the odd bargain this summer and to pick up Emiliano on a free would certainly fall into that category. Whilst he will command a decent salary, it’s still an overall deal that will be cheap in the current climate.

They need an attacking midfielder

Next, the Dane is exactly the sort of player that Forest are lacking.

Hughton has struggled for an attacking midfielder since taking over, with several players failing to nail down that position in the team.

But, Emiliano has the ability to become the main man for Forest in that advanced midfield role in the boss’ preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

He’s proven at this level

Finally, there wouldn’t really be too much of a risk to this potential deal as Emiliano has played in the Championship for a few years.

So, unlike any signings from abroad, he wouldn’t need to settle or adapt to life in the Championship. Instead, he would be ready to make an instant impact and the fact he has a promotion on his CV is also a bonus and can help the mentality in the dressing room.