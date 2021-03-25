3 reasons why Norwich City should not pursue move for £7m-rated transfer target

Norwich City are on course to return to the Premier League at the first attempt, with Daniel Farke’s men boasting a 14-point lead over third place heading into the final part of the season.

Whilst nobody at Carrow Road will be getting carried away, the recruitment team have to have one eye on the summer already, and it has been reported by the Daily Mail that Cardiff City’s Will Vaulks is a target.

The midfielder is a crucial player for the Bluebirds, and the update states that £7m could be needed to do a deal.

Whilst he is impressive at this level, here we outline THREE reasons why the Canaries should look elsewhere in the summer…

He’s not a clear upgrade on what they have

Firstly, you have to say that Vaulks isn’t a clear upgrade on what Norwich have.

That’s not to say that he isn’t a good player, he is, but Norwich have a quality squad right now and they have good depth in midfield.

So, any new signing needs to be someone who is going to force their way into the XI and to become a key player. You can’t see Vaulks doing that.

£7m seems steep

Norwich are a club that have regularly searched for value in the market, and their record in recent years speaks for itself.

So, it would be a surprise if they sanctioned a £7m move for Vaulks.

At 27, he’s not someone who could be sold on for more in the future, and it seems a significant fee for a player who doesn’t stand-out in the Championship.

He’s unproven in the Premier League

Finally, you’d have to say that Norwich should be looking for players who can help them stay in the Premier League.

Even though some would argue Vaulks could handle the step up, the facts are he is completely unproven at that level. Norwich should’ve learnt from last season that they need more know-how to cope with the demands.

So, identifying some more players with experience in the league may be the way to go.