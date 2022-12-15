3 reasons why Norwich City must stand firm as top-flight outfit target midfielder

Norwich City are sure to be active in the January market as Dean Smith looks to reshape his squad for the run-in as they chase promotion.

As you would expect with the window opening in a few weeks, the speculation has started and it has been suggested that Torino are looking to sign Canaries midfielder Gabriel Sara.

The 21-year-old only joined the club in the summer and after a slow start, that wasn’t helped with injury, he has now begun to show why the club paid an initial £6m, rising to £10m, to bring Sara to the club.

With that in mind, we look at THREE reasons why Norwich must resist interest in the Brazilian next month…

There’s more to come from Sara

Firstly, it still feels as though Sara has a lot to offer in a Norwich shirt.

Fans have seen glimpses of his talent but they will expect him to kick-on and to become a hugely influential player over the coming months.

Of course, this is a good opportunity for Sara but the Canaries will have had a plan in mind when he joined and if he went at this stage it would be too soon for all parties.

They’re going for promotion

Crucially, whatever fee that Norwich are going to receive for the player from Torino, may not be worth it in the bigger picture.

The side are currently fourth in the Championship and just six points away from the automatic promotion places, so a return to the Premier League is certainly possible.

Cashing in now would make little sense from Norwich, although they may have to re-evaluate in the summer if they don’t go up.

It would send out the wrong message

Following on from that, with Norwich in a good position, it would send the wrong message if they lost a first-team player next month.

Smith’s aim next month will be to ensure the squad is in a better position at the end of January and if they don’t have Sara then there’s a good chance they’ll be worse off.

Again, the summer is a different story but right now Norwich need everyone on the same page and it’s about sticking together and going up.