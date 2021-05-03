3 reasons why Norwich City must see off Premier League competition to land transfer target

Norwich City secured the Championship title over the weekend to cap off what has been a magnificent season for Daniel Farke’s men.

Whilst the fans and players will be celebrating for the weeks to come, for key figures at Carrow Road, attention will already be on preparing for life back in the top-flight.

And, despite the Canaries excellence, it’s clear that new recruits are needed, with TEAMtalk claiming Norwich are among a host of clubs interested in Farense’s Ryan Gauld.

The attacking midfielder has been brilliant for the newly-promoted Portuguese top-flight side, scoring eight goals and registering six assists.

But, with his deal up in the summer, a move seems inevitable and here we outline THREE reasons why Norwich must do all they can to beat the likes of Brighton, Sheffield United and Brentford to his signature…

He’s a bargain

Firstly, in the current situation all clubs will be looking for bargains, so the prospect of landing Gauld on a free transfer is going to appeal.

With his deal expiring, the technical midfielder is going to have a host of options to choose from as he would be commanding a fee of at least a few million if he had a longer contract.

Norwich have shown in the past that they’re smart in the market and Gauld on a free could look a shrewd deal in the years to come.

He suits their style of play

Perhaps more importantly, Gauld is a player that Farke can improve and he has characteristics that the German wants.

With good vision and the ability to play in tight spaces, Gauld is an attacking midfielder who wants to score goals and get assists, which is exactly what he has done.

Even with promotion, Norwich will continue to play on the front foot, and the Farense man will fit in well.

He will be eager to prove himself in the UK

Finally, Norwich would be getting a player that is desperate to prove himself in England.

Gauld was regarded as one of the top talents in Britain when he moved from Dundee United to Sporting Lisbon, but things didn’t go to plan for him in the Portuguese capital.

After a few years, he is now showing why he was so highly regarded but UK fans still won’t know much about him. So, this would be a great opportunity for him and Gauld would be hungry to do well at Carrow Road.