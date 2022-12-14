3 reasons why MK Dons turning to 39-y/o to succeed Liam Manning would make sense

MK Dons are stepping up their search for a new manager after Liam Manning was sacked over the weekend.

Even though he enjoyed a positive first season, the current campaign has been tough for the League One side, who are 23rd in the table and already six points from safety.

Therefore, it probably wasn’t a surprise when Manning was dismissed and it’s now about finding his successor with the Daily Record revealing Leven is keen on the role.

The 39-year-old is yet to be a manager but he does have plenty of coaching experience having worked with Kilmarnock, Dynamo Brest and Orenburg as an assistant.

Whilst there would be a risk to appointing Leven, here we outline THREE reasons why it’s a move that could work…

He fits the profile

We know that MK Dons are willing to give younger coaches a chance, so the Scotsman would fit the bill in that sense.

It’s worked for them in the past and it’s a road they are happy to go down, giving people a chance to show what they can do and generally these are coaches who enjoy working with the younger players who make up most of this squad.

He knows the club

This shouldn’t be a major factor but it certainly helps that Leven has an association with MK Dons.

He enjoyed a successful three years as a player, where he impressed and became a fans favourite with his performances. So, this would mean a lot to Leven to get this chance and he would be desperate to keep the club in League One, with his passion for MK Dons potentially rubbing off on the current group and any new recruits.

He has a point to prove

Following on from that, this would be Leven’s big opportunity in the game and it’s one he would be desperate to take.

Unlike others who are on the managerial merry-go-round, the former player is someone who is looking to make his name as a boss and will be eager to get his ideas across to the team. On one hand, that’s a risk, but having someone with that hunger and ambition to succeed is a positive.