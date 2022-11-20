3 reasons why Millwall must do all they can to secure January transfer swoop for 22-y/o target

Millwall went into the World Cup break occupying the final play-off place and they will feel promotion is a possibility this season.

However, to do that, the January window could be crucial and it has been suggested that the Lions are already making plans on potential incomings, with Dundee United’s Dylan Levitt a target.

The 22-year-old, who is currently in Qatar with Wales, has impressed this season, scoring three goals in 14 games from midfield.

Having come through the ranks at Manchester United as well, Levitt would arrive with good pedigree and here we outline THREE reasons why Gary Rowett must do all he can to bring the player to The Den in the New Year…

He will add more quality to the squad

Firstly, and most importantly, Levitt is a good player.

He is a midfielder that has an all-round game, as he chips in with his fair share of goals, has good technique but can also cover the ground well.

Many Lions fans would agree that a new option in the middle of the park is needed and Levitt would be a welcome addition that can help the side as they seek to finish in the top six.

Were each of these 20 former Millwall players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Zak Whitbread Right Left

It may be a case of now or never

The 13-cap international is someone who is developing a good reputation and if he keeps progressing the way he is, Millwall may miss out on the player.

That could happen with a good World Cup, but even so, Levitt is doing well in Scotland and may come on the radar of more clubs over the next few windows.

We know Millwall aren’t the biggest spenders, so they need to be swift and smart in the market, and getting Levitt in January could be an example of that.

He’s a long-term signing

Finally, Levitt would be a signing that could make his mark at the club for a long time.

At 22, his best years are in front of him and that would bring a potential sell-on down the line as well. With finances somewhat tight compared to others, Millwall need to have one eye on the future with how they operate.