3 reasons why Middlesbrough’s pursuit for EFL forward makes perfect sense

Middlesbrough are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Luton Town forward James Collins according to the Daily Mail.

Collins is out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season with the Hatters, and his future with Nathan Jones’ side remains unclear at this moment in time.

The Irishman has scored 13 goals in 44 appearances for Luton Town this term, as they finished 12th in the Championship table, in what was a strong campaign for Collins and his team-mates.

A move to Middlesbrough could tempt Collins though, with Neil Warnock’s side finishing this season tenth in the second-tier standings.

Boro are likely to be in the market for a new forward as well, with it recently being claimed that Chuba Akpom is set to head for the Riverside exit door this summer.

We take a look at THREE reasons why Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Collins makes perfect sense heading into the summer.

Middlesbrough need additional attacking options

Neil Warnock has already revealed that both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher will leave the club in the near future, which leaves him short on senior strikers heading into the summer.

Chuba Akpom is one of the few forwards that are at the club at this moment in time, but he’s seemingly heading for the exit door as well.

Therefore, it makes perfect sense for Middlesbrough to look at signing a recognised striker, and Collins is certainly that.

He’s a proven striker at this level

There will have been questions as to whether Collins could adjust to the step up to the Championship, having played a key role for Luton Town in their promotion-winning campaign.

But he’s shown that he can score goals at this level, having scored 14 goals in 46 appearances for the Hatters in the 2019/20 campaign.

He then followed that up with 13 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions this term, which will make him a striker that is in-demand heading into the summer.

It’s a cost-effective deal

Collins’ contract with Luton Town is set to expire in the summer of 2021, and with no fresh agreement reached as of yet, it seems as though he’ll be departing Kenilworth Road in the near future.

Middlesbrough would therefore be signing him on a free transfer if they secured his services, which could turn out to be a shrewd move by Neil Warnock’s side.

With Bristol City and QPR also interested in signing him though, it’s going to be interesting to see which team wins the race to land his signature.