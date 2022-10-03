3 reasons why Middlesbrough should go all-out to appoint 39-y/o managerial target

Middlesbrough made the decision to sack Chris Wilder after an underwhelming start to the season.

After a busy summer transfer window, Boro were expected to be pushing for promotion during this campaign but they find themselves in the relegation zone after 11 games.

Whilst Wilder can rightly argue that performances have warranted more points, the reality means he was always going to be under pressure and the hierarchy have made the call to look elsewhere.

Early reports have suggested that Rob Edwards is a leading contender to take over and here we outline THREE reasons why Boro should do all they can to bring him in…

His style suits the players

There is a good squad at the Riverside Stadium and it there are players who can play different roles. However, Wilder has built a group that are ideally suited to a back three with wing-backs – and that’s how Edwards plays.

That’s a major benefit as he will inherit a group that should be able to play the style that he wants and he would relish the chance to try and get this team playing well and moving up the table.

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

He has a point to prove

Edwards’ surprise sacking from Watford will have really hurt the 39-year-old.

Even though he had a mixed start, it was a decision that came as a shock and he will understandably feel that he wasn’t given a fair shot by the Hornets.

So, getting another Championship job would be a great opportunity for him and he would be desperate to show he does have what it takes to succeed at this level.

He’s available

Finally, there’s no hassle or compensation that needs to be agreed to get Edwards in.

Of course, Boro shouldn’t just appoint a manager because they’re available but it certainly helps, particularly with the Teesside outfit ready to embark on a very busy month ahead.

Getting someone in quickly is what needs to happen and Edwards fits the bill.