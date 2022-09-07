3 reasons why Middlesbrough remain the real deal under Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder and Middlesbrough have had a tough start to this season so far in the league, but a 1-0 win over North East rivals Sunderland on Monday night could kick-start their season into life.

Riley McGree’s goal was enough to separate the sides on the night in front of a near sold-out Riverside crowd. Two home league wins on the bounce has seen them climb to 17th.

Could this be the catalyst for them to kick on? We take a look at three reasons why…

Recruitment

Wilder’s side completed two major sales this summer with Djed Spence joining Tottenham Hotspur and Marcus Tavernier joining Bournemouth. Spence was no great loss given the quality and form of Isaiah Jones at right wing-back, but Tavernier was a blow to Middlesbrough’s plans.

However, with the outgoings came two eight-figure fees. Money, which has been invested wisely back into the squad. Free transfers such as Darragh Lenihan caught the eye given his wealth of experience in the division as Blackburn captain.

Boro also used the money to sign Matt Clarke and Marcus Forss. Two signings under 25 with Championship experience, as well as potential to grow, and possible re-sale value in two areas they much needed without breaking the bank.

However, the loan signings were perhaps the most impressive: Ryan Giles, Zack Steffen, Alex Mowatt, and Rodrigo Muniz – all added much needed quality to the position they have filled, or indeed, upgraded on in most cases.

Middlesbrough, quite honestly, have one of the best squads in the entire division. Tavernier was the only first-team player who they would have liked to have kept, with other assets such as Isaiah Jones, Dael Fry, and Paddy McNair remaining at the club.

The squad is younger, better through every third of the pitch than last season, and built more in Wilder’s image. He will be pleased on this front, especially considering the net-spend still remains positive as well, possibly freeing up funds in January should they be required

The data

The underlying numbers are perhaps the main reason to be positive for Middlesbrough fans.

They have so far faced some of the promotion favourites in the division. Not many teams have had tougher starts, their games have included Sheffield United, Watford, West Bromwich Albion, and Queens Park Rangers; sides all expected to compete at the top end of the table.

Not to mention a Swansea City side just beginning to hit their stride, a stronger looking Stoke City team, and Sunderland, who are one of Middlesbrough’s biggest rivals. Not many have had tougher starts in the league campaign.

Boro have held their own, with two wins, three draws, and three defeats. However, the data suggests they are playing better than their form shows.

Per Footystats, Wilder’s side sit in 10th for the average xG (expected goals) per game so far, this is despite the quality of opposition faced thus far, and bedding in more players to their starting XI than most other sides have had to do.

The attacking play is starting to click now with two league wins in the last three games. The famed Wilder wing-backs in his 3-5-2 system can often stand out. Giles and Jones, unsurprisingly, have been outstanding so far. They are running the show in this system.

Perhaps more impressively, Middlesbrough have the fourth best xGA of 1.23 (expected goals against). The foundation of a promotion side is built on its strong defence. Wilder has this already with his new-look defence starting to gel into place.

They are finding their feet, and just at the right time with an easier run of fixtures on the near horizon.

10 simple facts that every Middlesbrough fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 When did Middlesbrough move from the Ayresome Park to the Riverside Stadium? 1995 2002 2005 1981

Chris Wilder

For many, he is the best manager in the division. A sure thing when it comes to the improvement of individuals and the collective as a unit almost everywhere he’s been.

Notably, Boro improved last season when he was instated mid-way through the season, replacing Neil Warnock. They finished 7th, but he now has a side which will feel like his own.

Promotion from the National League with Oxford United, promotion from League Two with Northampton with 99 points, promotion from League One with Sheffield United with 100 points.

The progress has been rapid at every club he has touched.

The Blades didn’t take long before they added another promotion, Wilder’s best yet, onto his CV as they won promotion within two seasons in The Championship.

A proven winner. The best manager in the league. Everywhere he has been in the EFL he has been promoted. All the signs are there for it to happen again.