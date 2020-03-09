3 reasons why Middlesbrough must resist Newcastle United interest in £10m-rated man

Middlesbrough will not entertain offers from Newcastle United for Hayden Coulson, according to Teesside Live.

Reports from The Sun on Sunday (8/3/20, page 59) claimed that the Premier League side were plotting a summer move for the left-sided player who has been a revelation for Middlesbrough.

Coulson has made 23 appearances for Jonathan Woodgate’s side since bursting onto the scene in pre-season last term and has very much established himself as a key part of the Middlesbrough team.

That has led to reports that Steve Bruce’s side are weighing up a £10million move for the Gateshead-born wing-back – an amount which isn’t deemed to be enough to get a deal done.

A new generation of young players are expected to be the core of Woodgate’s side going into next season with Hayden Coulson very much thought to be a central part of those plans.

That means that the liklihood of Middlesbrough agreeing to let him go are very slim indeed.

Here are three key reasons why Middlesbrough must resist the temptation to sell Hayden Coulson

Building for the future

This summer is likely to see a huge turnover in Middlesbrough’s first team squad.

That means that the Teessiders need to ensure that they don’t lose more players than is absolutely neccessary.

Young players are likely to play a huge part in Jonathan Woodgate’s side next term and so keeping players like Hayden Coulson is absolutely key.

He’s been one of Middlesbrough’s best this term and he’s bound to be a central figure next term and for several seasons to come.

A player who is only going to improve

It’s worth remembering that Hayden Coulson is only young.

He might be a player who is seen as a first team regular but there’s still plenty of improving to be done by the 21-year-old.

A £10million offer isn’t bad money at all, but if Coulson keeps improving then there’s no reason why that price can’t double in the next 12-24 months.

Selling to a rival

Putting Middlesbrough’s transfer plans to one side, there’s no way that the club should consider selling to a rival.

While the two sides are far from the closest of rivals, I’m not sure that Middlesbrough would be overly happy to see the club lose one of their best young players to Newcastle United.

If he had to be sold, I’m sure many would rather he moved to any other club than a rival, as that would be a particularly bitter pill to swallow.