3 reasons why Middlesbrough must not give up transfer pursuit of 21-y/o target

Middlesbrough are expected to be very active in the transfer market this month as Chris Wilder looks to add to his squad.

Whilst Boro have already been busy, the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier mean the Teesside outfit are in a position to spend to help the boss.

And, one player that’s on their radar is Hull City’s Jacob Greaves, with reports yesterday claiming Boro had failed with an offer in the region of £5m for the defender.

That’s a decent sum for the 21-year-old considering he has entered the final year of his deal with the Tigers and it remains to be seen whether a new offer will be submitted.

But, here we outline THREE reasons why Boro should do all they can to land Greaves…

He suits Wilder’s style

We know that Wilder plays a back three and the demands he places on his centre-backs perhaps differ to other clubs.

However, you would expect Greaves to be able to thrive under the former Sheffield United boss as he has shown with his displays that he is a modern centre-back in the way that he is willing to defend on the front foot and he is capable on the ball.

So, there should be a confidence that he will fit in to the way Wilder wants to play.

He is proven at this level

There’s no getting away from the fact that Boro are expecting to win promotion this season.

With that in mind, the club don’t want to be taking too many risks in the market, so the fact Greaves has played at this level in the past and knows what it’s all about is an obvious benefit.

That’s not to say Boro should avoid the foreign markets, but with the Hull man they are getting someone who won’t take time to adapt to the league.

He is a long-term option

Finally, you can understand why Boro may be reluctant to go over £5m given Greaves’ contract situation.

However, if they do get him in, they will be getting a player who could be a key figure for the next decade and beyond.

With Greaves just 21-years-old, his best years are in front of him and his signing could be viewed as a smart long-term investment for Middlesbrough.