3 reasons why Middlesbrough must do all they can to win transfer battle for 21-y/o striker

Middlesbrough have been transformed under Michael Carrick and the fans will believe that a top six finish is now a possibility.

A return of 13 points from the previous five games has lifted Boro to within four points of the play-offs but more importantly confidence is high among the squad who appear to be buying into what the new boss is about.

However, Carrick will be aware that fresh faces are needed next month and Boro will expect to be active.

And, it has been claimed that the Teesside outfit will join the transfer battle to land Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer, who is sure to leave on loan.

Here we outline THREE reasons why Carrick must do all he can to convince the 21-year-old to join him at the Riverside Stadium…

It would be a major coup

Firstly, it would be a real statement of intent and Boro would be getting one over most their rivals as virtually every club in the league will want Archer.

His performances with Preston last season, where he scored seven goals in 20 appearances, were hugely impressive and he would be a guarantee of goals.

So, if Boro are the club to land the England U21 international it would be a real boost for all connected to the club.

Which club do these 20 ex-Boro youth players play for now?

1 of 20 Adam Reach Wigan West Brom Luton Stoke

They need a striker

More importantly, this isn’t a case of signing Archer just because he’s a good player, as they are in desperate need of a new number nine.

Whilst Chuba Akpom has come good, the reality is that the rest of the attackers have underwhelmed and finding another goalscorer was always going to be a priority for Carrick.

He brings qualities Boro lack

Following on from that, Archer has specific abilities that will benefit this Boro side.

He is someone who will always look to occupy the last defender and his pace in behind means he stretches the game and offers a real threat at all times.

As his goal record for Villa’s youth teams and Preston shows, he is also a very capable finisher and he has the goalscoring instincts you’d want in a striker, so if he would certainly add more quality to this Boro squad.