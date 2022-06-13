3 reasons why Middlesbrough must do all they can to secure transfer swoop for Manchester United player

Middlesbrough are expected to be very busy in the transfer market as Chris Wilder looks to reshape his squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

The former Sheffield United chief has done very well since he was appointed as Boro boss, so there will be an expectancy for the team to push for promotion next season.

To do that, the Teesside outfit need new recruits, and bringing in a new keeper is thought to be a priority.

And, according to the Sun, Boro are hoping to sign Manchester United’s Tom Heaton. The 36-year-old is third-choice at Old Trafford, so he may be open to a move in order to play regularly before he retires.

Here we look at THREE reasons why Wilder should do all he can to convince the keeper to join…

He is an upgrade on what they have

Firstly, and most importantly, Heaton is better than Boro’s current keepers.

Joe Lumley was just not good enough under Wilder since he came in, whilst there are also doubts about Luke Daniels too.

So, bringing in a new number one is extremely important and whilst Heaton hasn’t played for some time, he would still comfortably be an upgrade on the current group at the Riverside Stadium.

His experience will help

Another positive aspect of bringing in Heaton is that he has won promotion before – twice.

Having someone who has been there and done it can be very helpful over the course of the season, particularly when the big games come towards the end and the pressure builds. That know-how and experience could be vital.

It could make sense financially

Boro are expected to get a significant fee for Djed Spence in the coming weeks, which will make up the budget that Wilder is given in the summer.

However, there are other areas of the pitch that need strengthening, notably up front, so they still need to be clever in how they recruit.

Whilst Heaton is sure to be on a decent wage, bringing him in on loan shouldn’t take up too much of the budget, allowing them to use more funds elsewhere.