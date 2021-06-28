3 reasons why Middlesbrough must do all they can to seal deal for 22-y/o transfer target

Middlesbrough are expected to have a very busy summer as Neil Warnock looks to build a squad that is capable of challenging for promotion.

Whilst the experienced boss will feel that several areas need addressing, there’s no doubting that signing a striker has to be a priority.

Therefore, reports suggesting Fulham’s Josh Maja could move to Teesside will encourage supporters. The 22-year-old managed three goals in 15 appearances in the top-flight for the Cottagers but with a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Londoners, a move could be on the cards.

And, here we outline THREE reasons why Boro must do all they can to sign Maja…

They need strikers

Firstly, as touched upon, this is an area of the squad that Boro desperately need to improve.

Scoring goals was a major problem for Warnock’s side next season and fans will argue that at least two new strikers need to be added to this group.

So, this would be a real good start and a smart addition.

He is a good finisher

Following on from that, Maja is the type of striker that Boro need.

The former Sunderland man is intelligent with his movement and he’s an old-school number nine in the sense that he can sniff out chances and finish in different ways.

Playing alongside a target man, Maja could thrive.

He is a long-term option

Finally, Maja is someone who could be an important player for Boro for a long, long time.

At 22, he already has decent experience from different leagues, but he is capable of starring in the Championship in the years to come. Plus, he is someone they could sell for big money down the line if he fulfils his potential.