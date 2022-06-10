3 reasons why Middlesbrough must do all they can to seal ambitious move for transfer target

Middlesbrough are expected to be very busy in the summer transfer window, with bringing in a few strikers the priority for Chris Wilder.

Boro lacked a prolific goalscorer last season as they fell short in their push for a play-off place, with January loan signings Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly not making the impact that many had hoped.

They both returned to their parent clubs, with Wilder now on the lookout for new attacking reinforcements. And, according to reports, Southampton’s Adam Armstrong is a target.

Whilst it will be hard to get the 25-year-old to Teesside, Boro are believed to be trying and here we look at THREE reasons why landing Armstrong would be a great signing…

They need attacking options

Firstly, as touched upon, this is an area of the pitch that Boro desperately need to strengthen.

Balogun, Connolly and Andraz Sporar didn’t hit the heights expected of them before returning in the summer, so Boro are lacking both quality and depth up top.

Therefore, you would expect at least two, and possible three, strikers to arrive, meaning Armstrong would fill a crucial place in the squad.

He is proven at this level

Next, Boro would be getting a player in Armstrong that has delivered in the Championship before.

His outstanding season at Blackburn, where he managed 28 goals in 40 games, convinced Saints to splash out a significant sum to sign him.

Of course, things haven’t gone to plan for the 25-year-old with Southampton but you would still expect him to score goals regularly if he did come back to the Championship.

The signing would be a statement of intent

Finally, Armstrong’s arrival would send the message to rivals that Boro really mean business.

Of course, there are many factors that come into play when an individual decides where to move, but one is the ambition of the team.

If Armstrong moves to Wilder’s side, it will show to others that they are serious about promotion and could convince others to be part of the Boro project.