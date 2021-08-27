3 reasons why Middlesbrough could be making a smart signing in targeting EFL forward

Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Sheffield United forward Oliver Burke, according to Football Insider.

The Sun recently reported that Burke could be sold this summer, as Slavisa Jokanovic looks to trim his attacking options for the 2021/22 campaign.

Burke has been with Sheffield United since 2020, but has struggled in front of goal for the Blades, with the 24-year-old scoring just twice in 34 appearances.

He’s yet to get on the scoresheet this season for them as well, with Sheffield United sat 23rd in the Championship table after their opening four matches this term.

Boro are currently sat 12th in the Championship table, and are evidently keen to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes.

Neil Warnock already has Uche Ikpeazu available to him in attack, with the former Wycombe Wanderers forward making a positive start to life at The Riverside, with two goals in five appearances.

We take a look at THREE reasons why Middlesbrough could be making a smart signing in adding Burke to their squad before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Burke has age on his side

It’s easy to forget that Burke is still only 24, as he’s been involved in senior football for a number of years now.

He first caught the eye with some impressive showings for Nottingham Forest earlier in his career as a youngster, before making the move to German side RB Leipzig in 2016.

But Burke has struggled whilst with both West Brom and Sheffield United, and will be hoping that any move before the conclusion of the summer transfer window will be for the best, as he’s still got his best years ahead of him.

He’s a player with a point to prove

It’s safe to say that Burke’s time with Sheffield United hasn’t been the spell that he and the Bramall Lane faithful would have hoped for.

But he’s still got age on his side, and will be eager to make a name for himself in English football at the earliest of opportunities, having struggled in front of goal in recent seasons.

This could play into Middlesbrough’s hands, and Neil Warnock could be the manager to get the best out of the former West Brom youngster.

If he can do that, then Burke could have an important role to play, as Boro target a top-six finish in the Championship this term.

Burke is a versatile option to have in a team

Burke has operated as a centre-forward so far this season for Sheffield United, but that hasn’t seen the results that Slavisa Jokanovic would have hoped for with the Blades.

But the Scotsman can play as a winger, having caught the eye with some strong performances for Nottingham Forest in that position.

He’s a versatile option to have, and this could be a smart bit of business by Boro if they can land his signature this summer.