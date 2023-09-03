Manchester United opted against signing Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg for a couple of reasons, according to this morning's report from Alan Nixon.

Not only did United buckle at the Black Cats' £3m asking price - but the 16-year-old's wages may have also been too expensive for them with takeover talks reportedly ongoing at this point.

Rigg managed to get himself on the scoresheet yesterday as he scored the fifth goal in the Wearside outfit's 5-0 hammering of Southampton.

He could have got his first goal in January away at Fulham in the FA Cup, but his goal at Craven Cottage was disallowed.

Despite that disappointment in the English capital, he will be extremely delighted to have found the back of the net at a senior level at just 16, which is a remarkable achievement.

This achievement doesn't come as a massive shock though - because he has real talent and is doing everything he can to attract attention from Premier League clubs.

He will definitely be staying at the Stadium of Light until January following the end of the summer transfer window, but United could have potentially got a deal over the line.

Why might Manchester United regret not signing Chris Rigg?

We take a look at three reasons why the Red Devils may regret not wrapping up a deal for the Black Cats' youngster.

Chris Rigg's potential

At just 16, Rigg already looks fully ready to play senior football on a regular basis and that's ridiculous considering he's only 16 years old at this point.

Plenty has been said about the potential of Jobe Bellingham considering what his older brother Jude has gone on to do, but Rigg shouldn't be under the radar because he is also an exceptional talent.

Because of the fact he is already becoming accustomed to first-team football, the Red Devils could have sent him out on loan and that would have allowed him to potentially develop faster than he would have done playing in United's academy.

Interest from other clubs

Earlier this year, Rigg was linked with a plethora of clubs by 90min and the Black Cats' arch-rivals Newcastle United were at the front of the race.

Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Man United and Tottenham Hotspur all held talks to recruit him according to the same report, but a deal failed to materialise in the end.

Despite a deal failing to be wrapped up during the winter and summer window of 2023, it may only be a matter of time before a top-tier giant snaps him up and you just feel United have missed an opportunity to get a deal over the line.

It wouldn't be a shock to see them beaten to his signature by another top-tier team in January - and they will only have themselves to blame if they want him again but end up missing out.

Chris Rigg's modest price tag

Valued at £3m, that's probably the lowest price he will be available for during his career unless he leaves a club on the expiration of his contract.

Although their circumstances seemingly made a deal for Rigg out of reach, they spent a huge amount on the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund during the summer.

And this must make it frustrating for the recruitment team at Old Trafford that the club are unwilling to pay just £3m for a player that could easily represent England at a senior level in the future.

They could secure his signature in the future - but his price tag will probably increase before January.