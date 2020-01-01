3 reasons why Liverpool’s reported transfer decision is a blessing in disguise for Leeds United

Liverpool are reportedly unwilling to let young striker Rhian Brewster go out on loan to Leeds United following the lack of opportunities that Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah has had at Elland Road this season.

Nketiah joined the Whites on transfer deadline day on a season-long loan in order to get some first-team experience but has started just once in the Championship this season, mostly being reduced to substitute appearances and Carabao Cup starts.

The Bristol Post has reported that the Gunners are set to recall the 20-year-old striker, with Brewster and Southampton’s Che Adams on their list of replacements.

However, according to The Athletic, Liverpool are reluctant to let Brewster go to Leeds on loan as they feel he may not get the opportunities in the senior sides he needs.

That news will likely disappoint some fans of the Yorkshire club but it may be a blessing in disguise, here are three reasons why…

He doesn’t have a proven record at first-team level.

Brewster is undoubtedly an exciting prospect and has an excellent scoring record in Liverpool’s age-group sides, finding the net 13 times in 28 appearances for the U23s and five times in 11 games for the U18s.

However, Brewster has made just two first-team appearances for the Reds and is yet to score a senior goal.

With Leeds trying to end their 16-year absence from the Premier League this season, bringing in a forward that is untested at first-team level may not be the smartest move, as there is no guarantee he will find form.

It allows them to focus on other targets.

With Liverpool reportedly snubbing Leeds, it allows the Yorkshire club to focus their attention on bringing in other targets.

It is understood that Adams is the Whites’ number one target and bringing the 23-year-old to Elland Road would be a real coup for the club.

Adams has an excellent record in the Championship–scoring 22 goals and providing five assists for Birmingham City in the 2019/20 campaign.

It may mean they can bring in a new forward sooner.

With Brewster attracting the attention of multiple Championship clubs, you feel it could take a while for Leeds to secure the signing of Brewster.

The Whites did not bring in Nketiah until transfer deadline day in the summer but will need a replacement right away if he is recalled.

Focusing their attention on another target may allow them to wrap their business up sooner.