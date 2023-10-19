Highlights Bologna wants to lower the price for Victor Kristiansen's permanent transfer from Leicester City, but Leicester City should hold firm on the agreed amount.

Leicester City has strong negotiating power because Kristiansen has a long contract and significant potential for growth.

If Leicester City secures promotion to the Premier League, Kristiansen may be more inclined to stay, giving Leicester no reason to sell him.

Serie A side Bologna are still keen to buy Leicester City's Victor Kristiansen permanently but want to pay a lower amount than the one previously agreed, according to Corriere Dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

As part of the season-long loan deal that allowed the left-back to make this temporary switch to Italy, the two sides had agreed that the Italian outfit would fork out €15m if they wanted to sign the player permanently at the end of his temporary stay.

Unfortunately for the Foxes, Bologna are unwilling to pay this amount and have been working for weeks to try and get this price down.

The same report has stated that Kristiansen's loan side aren't too optimistic about their chances of getting the fee lowered, and it remains to be seen whether they will pay the amount needed to sign the Dane permanently next year.

Enzo Maresca's side have two options now.

They either agree to lower the fee and increase the chances of offloading the defender, or they stay firm and potentially see Kristiansen return to the King Power Stadium next summer.

We take a look at three reasons why Leicester shouldn't look to cash in on him permanently after this recent report.

1 Callum Doyle is only on loan

Doyle has been utilised as a left-back during parts of the season before his injury.

And with the loanee only set to spend the rest of the campaign with the Championship side before returning to Manchester City, they need players who can come back and play on the left-hand side.

Luke Thomas is an option and so is James Justin, but having Kristiansen could be good, so they could sell one of Thomas or Justin or allow Justin to provide cover on the right-hand side.

2 Leicester City are in a strong negotiating position with Victor Kristiansen

His contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2028 and with the player having so much potential, they don't need to lower their price tag at this point.

It would be more understandable if Leicester lowered their price tag because he didn't have long left on his deal, but they can afford to keep him at the club for the next few years and still generate a decent fee for him in 2025 or 2026.

By then, Kristiansen is likely to have grown into a much better player and could be sold on for much more, with the player only 20 years old at this point.

Having spent £17.5m on him, they shouldn't be looking to sell him for anything less.

3 Victor Kristiansen's potential summer stance

Considering how well Leicester are doing at the moment, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

And if they do manage to get themselves to the top flight, the defender will probably be more willing to stay at the club and fight for a starting spot.

If he's willing to stay at the King Power Stadium, that means the Foxes won't be under any pressure to sell him.

And if they aren't being pressured to cash in on him, then Leicester shouldn't consider selling him.