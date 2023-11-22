Highlights Leicester City's outstanding start to the season under Enzo Maresca has surprised many, as the team has quickly adapted to his methods.

Even though they have suffered successive defeats, Leicester City have had an outstanding start to the season under Enzo Maresca.

Many expected the Foxes to be in the mix for automatic promotion given the quality of their squad, but the ease with which the group have adapted to Maresca’s methods has been surprising.

Nevertheless, those recent defeats have served as a reminder of how difficult the division can be, and the boss will be demanding a response moving forward.

As well as that, he will want to strengthen in January if possible, and Leicester have been linked with a move for Bodo/Glimt midfielder Albert Grønbaek.

However, doing a deal for the 22-year-old won’t be easy, as reports state Galatasaray, Lille and Napoli are all keeping tabs on the player, who has been instrumental to their title win in Norway this season.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

And, here we outline THREE reasons why Leicester must do all they can to land Grønbaek…

3 He is an exciting talent

We’ll start with the obvious one, and it’s clear to see that Grønbaek is a very exciting talent, which is backed up by the calibre of clubs that are credited with an interest.

He is capable in possession, he is intelligent with his movement and picking up spaces, and he is technically assured. Plus, what makes him stand out from others, is his ability in the final third.

It may not be the best league in the world, but getting nine goals from his attacking midfield role in 27 games shows that he has composure and quality where it matters.

With doubts over the future of Wilfred Ndidi, and Cesare Casadei having struggled at times this season, it’s an area of the pitch that the Foxes could need to improve when the window comes around.

2 He is perfectly suited to Enzo Maresca’s style of play

We know that Maresca has implemented a clear style of play at Leicester, so it’s about finding players who will be able to adapt to the system quickly.

And, anyone who has seen Bodo/Glimt play will know they share many similarities to Leicester, as it’s all about building from the back, short passing and quick movement.

So, whilst there are no guarantees, you would think that Grønbaek has the technical ability and intelligence to understand exactly what Maresca wants, as he has flourished in a similar approach in Norway.

1 He has room for improvement

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of this potential deal is that Grønbaek is still a relative youngster who has the potential to get even better in the years to come.

Therefore, this could turn out to be a shrewd long-term investment by the Midlands outfit, as not only is Grønbaek capable of making an instant impact, but he could be a key player for the best part of a decade or beyond. Plus, his value could increase significantly, meaning the club could cash in at some point to make a significant profit.

From both a football and financial perspective it’s a move that makes sense.