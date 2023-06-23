It’s sure to be a busy summer for Leicester City as they prepare for life back in the Championship under the guidance of new head coach Enzo Maresca.

There’s understandably a lot of excitement around the club following the Italian’s arrival, as he is expected to encourage a bold, attacking style of play at the King Power Stadium.

Having worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City as they won a historic treble, Maresca arrives with good pedigree, but he will need backing at Leicester.

So, new arrivals are on the way, and one man who has been linked with Leicester is Conor Coady.

The England international is back at Wolves after a loan spell with Everton, but his future at Molineux is unclear, with Wanderers facing FFP issues this summer.

Bringing in the defender may be difficult financially from a wages' perspective, but here we outline THREE reasons why Leicester must do all they can to sign the 30-year-old.

3 He brings leadership and quality

Firstly, the reasons from a football perspective are obvious. Coady was integral to Wolves’ rise from the Championship to consecutive 7th-placed finishes in the Premier League.

Admittedly, the past year or two have been tougher for the player, but he still has a lot to offer on the pitch. Furthermore, he is a real leader, and someone who can be a positive influence in the dressing room.

For Maresca, having a character like that could be brilliant as he looks to make his mark on the group.

2 He can help implement Maresca’s style

Following on from that, the new boss is going to introduce a passing style at Leicester, so building from the back is key to that. And, Coady is someone who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Having started out as a midfielder, he is capable technically, and his trademark ball at Wolves saw him switch play to the wing-backs.

Whether Maresca goes with a back three or a four, Coady is the sort of centre-back that can start the build-up.

1 He is available

Finally, you would think a deal is there to be done due to Wolves’ financial situation. They had agreed a £4.5m fee with Everton for Coady, but that fell through, so Leicester may be able to get him for even cheaper than that.

As mentioned, the wages could be problematic, but as an overall package, Coady should be a realistic enough option for Leicester, and he could quickly become key as they hope to win promotion this season.