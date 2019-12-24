3 reasons why Leeds United’s pursuit of PL man makes perfect sense

The January transfer window is just around the corner and football fans up and down the country will be hoping that their club can capture players to help them achieve promotion or steer away from the relegation zone.

Leeds United have been pretty coy on what their transfer plans could be this winter window, with many expecting that the Whites are in for quiet New Year.

On Monday, Football Insider reported that the Whites are lining up a shock move for Southampton striker Che Adams with the Whites set to compete with Nottingham Forest to secure the 23-year-old on loan.

Adams has made 13 league appearances for the Saints so far this term but is yet to register a league goal for the club since his transfer from Birmingham City over the summer.

Here take a look at three reasons why Leeds’ pursuit of Adams would make perfect sense…

He’s a proven goalscorer at this level

Adams scored 22 league goals in 46 appearances for Birmingham last season helping the Blues steer clear of the drop zone following the club’s nine point deduction.

The 23-year-old offers a presence up front and with Leeds in pursuit of promotion, his goals and energy would not go amiss in Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

A clinical goalscorer tends to be the difference for club’s in either gaining automatic promotion or settling for the play-offs and after last term, the Whites will be determined not to throw away a golden chance of returning to the top-flight.

He’s a ready-made Eddie Nketiah replacement

It is a shame that Eddie Nketiah has failed to make an impact at Leeds this season. The Arsenal loanee is still yet to make a start in their league campaign to date.

It has previously been reported by Football Insider that Leeds are expecting Nketiah to be recalled by the Gunners as they look to send the striker to a club where they guarantee him more first team football.

Adams is three years Nketiah’s senior and has previous Championship experience meaning that not too many Leeds fans should grumble if Nketiah was depart and Adams was bought in.

Bielsa wants him

Football Insider have suggested that United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is keen on the signing of Adams and has given the pursuit the ‘green light.’

It is common that Bielsa likes to have the final say in Leeds’ transfer dealings and if that player doesn’t fit into the Argentine’s system, then they would struggle to land a place in his side.

You would imagine that a lot of Leeds fans would be pleased with the signing regardless, but if Bielsa has made it clear he could work Adams into his plans, the Whites could pull off a massive January coup.

